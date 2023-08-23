The high school fall sports calendar promises athletic contests played during pleasant autumn afternoons or crisp autumn nights.

Temperatures soaring into the triple digits isn't part of the description, but that's the reality for local athletes this year.

Area high schools have made adjustments as a late summer heat wave gripped the region this week. The entire region was under an excessive heat warning Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures in La Crosse expected to reach 100 degrees for the first time since 2012. High humidity also made the unseasonably warm air feel even more oppressive.

Activities directors are juggling practice schedules and games to avoid the worst.

"It's crazy, isn't it?" La Crosse Central activities director Mark Ambrose said Monday. "We're making adjustments. If we have to back things up, we will."

Ambrose has already made one adjustment. Tuesday's junior varsity boys soccer match against Reedsburg scheduled to start at 5 p.m. was canceled, and the varsity match was moved from 6:30 to 7 p.m.

"We're hoping it gets somewhat more manageable at that time," Ambrose said.

The match was altered to include scheduled water breaks in a sport that normally doesn't allow for timeouts.

It's the same story at Chippewa Falls High School, where activities director Mike Thompson canceled Tuesday's 5 p.m. jayvee soccer match against Onalaska. The 7 p.m. varsity match had scheduled water breaks, and the teams were allowed inside the gymnasium at halftime.

Warm temperatures aren't unusual in August, but Thompson said this is a unique heat wave.

"It's never been anything where I've had to alter schedules," Thompson said.

Game rescheduled

The heat has affected at least one varsity football game. Holmen's Thursday game at home against River Falls has been moved to Friday and will kick off at 7:30 p.m. instead of 7 p.m.

To beat the heat, Ambrose said outdoor practices at Central have been moved to 8 a.m. Thompson said practice schedules in Chippewa Falls have also been pushed to the morning.

The heat impacts more than high school athletes. Derek Husmoen, president of the Trempealeau County Farm Bureau, said the late heat wave comes on top of an abnormally dry summer.

"For how dry it has been, I'm surprised by how well crops are doing," he said. However, he added that the combination of heat and wind has "dried out the soil pretty fast."

He said intense heat can be harder on more mature plants.

"They can tolerate heat a little earlier in the season," Husmoen said. "There's a lot of plant to keep alive this time of year."

In Winona, the outdoor public pool at the Bob Welch Aquatic Center extended its summer season to give residents an opportunity to cool off.

People in Winona also are welcome to cool off in air-conditioning at Winona Health's clinic lobby and at the city of Winona's East Recreation Center, Lake Lodge, Friendship Center and Winona Public Library during business hours.

Warm night

Mike Kurz, meteorologist for the National Weather Service La Crosse office, said overnight low temperatures are just as significant as the high temperatures. The low temperature Wednesday morning in La Crosse was 79 degrees.

"That sets up for a much warmer day," Kurz said.

He said nighttime heat in that range is particularly dangerous for people who don't have air conditioning because it doesn't allow the body to cool down.

"Heat impacts can be cumulative," Kurz said. "With every day of heat, the cumulative impacts can add up."

Until this week, Kurz said summer temperatures in La Crosse had been close to normal with an average temperature of 73.6 since the start of June. He said this year's heat waves "haven't been of great magnitude and haven't lasted lasted very long."

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is also monitoring the heat. It urged motorists to be on the lookout for buckled pavement and reminded motorists to slow down and move over for highway workers repairing the damage.

- River Valley Media Group Reporter Rachel Mergen contributed to this report.