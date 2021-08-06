'It's got to be dealt with': Boulder that provoked controversy removed from UW-Madison campus

A tribal preservation officer, a Wisconsin Historical Society representative and a contract archaeologist for the university were present at the removal to ensure moving the erratic did not damage the burial site and to preliminarily examine the area below the rock.

Officials did not find anything of significance under the rock, Brown said.

David Meyer, a UW-Madison alumnus and Madison resident since 1976, said he used to walk by the rock all the time while on campus in the 70s but never knew its complicated past.

“If it has meaning to people that is negative and it’s causing people pain, it’s got to be dealt with, and I think it is probably a good move,” he said.

The boulder was carried by glaciers from as far north as Canada and dumped on Observatory Hill along with billions of tons of other debris when ice receded from the state about 12,000 years ago.

This is the first time the rock has been moved since 1925 when the rock was dug up to be studied. It was winched out of the hill using steel cables and horses over the course of three days, eventually rolled a few feet to where it has stood as a monument for Chamberlin for nearly a century.