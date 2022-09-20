'It's OK to talk about suicide' : La Crosse Suicide Prevention Initiative hosting community events

In 2021, 21 suicide deaths were confirmed in La Crosse County, four more than the previous year. Those who died ranged in age from 20 to 90, both male and female, some veterans, some not.

Mental illness and suicide can affect individuals of any age, gender identity, sexuality, race, religion or status, and since 2004, the La Crosse Area Suicide Prevention Initiative (SPI) has aimed to increase awareness and educate on prevention of suicide.

The organization's motto is "Your Life Matters," and this week the community is invited to learn more about supporting the mental health and wellness of both oneself and others.

"Our goal at SPI is to let others know that they are not alone, (direct them to) resources that are out there and feel it's OK to talk about suicide," says Deb Mahr of SPI. "It is no different than any other disease -- heart, lungs, diabetes, etc."

On Wednesday, Sept. 21, SPI will host a Suicide Prevention Awareness event from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Riverside Park. There will be musical and dance performances, education and resource tables, memorial displays and words from mental health therapist Mary Cortesi speaking.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, Dr. Sally Spencer-Thomas will present "Be a Shining Light of Hope: Everyone Plays a Role in Suicide Prevention," at the Viterbo Fine Arts Center. Spencer-Thomas lost a brother to suicide and has worked to develop strategies to help prevent others from reaching the point of hopelessness.

From 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday the Initiative will host a Suicide Prevention Summit at UW-La Crosse. Spencer-Thomas and Darla Tyler-McSherry will present on workplace suicide prevention and protecting your mental and physical health. Registration is available at www.uwlax.edu/ex/suicide-prevention/register. The cost ranges from $65 to $135.

For Mahr, the SPI mission is personal. In 2007, Mahr's daughter Kaitlin, who suffered from bipolar disorder, died from an accidental prescription drug overdose. Kaitlin, who was valedictorian of Onalaska High School in 2005 and loved to dance, "had a promising life ahead of her."

"Because of Katie's suicide it became apparent that the stigma was so great no one wanted to talk about it," says Mahr. "Since Katie was so honest about her mental health struggles, we felt we should keep the conversations going."

The Mahr family addressed Kaitlin's cause of death in her obituary, wanting others to realize that suicide can affect anyone. In her honor -- "She was here and wanted her to be remembered" -- the family founded Kaitlin's Table, which helps bring mental health awareness to youth and teens.

"Only five months (after) losing her, we began making plans to do something in this community to reach out and get rid of the stigma and to find ways of making this situation change," Mahr says.

Unfortunately, mental illness, Mahr says, is "on the upswing," with the pandemic and related isolation having exacerbated the issue. Suicide has a ripple effect, impacting even those beyond close loved ones.

"Our country is in what we call a contagion, which means the circles are bigger then we imagined than just immediate family," Mahr says.

The community, she says, needs to be open to having the "difficult conversation" about mental health and suicide.

"We need to look out for each other," Mahr says. "If you suspect (someone is) struggling say, 'I noticed you haven't been yourself lately. Is there something wrong, can I help?' That show of concern may be just that person needed to open up."

It may take persistence for someone to share or reach out for help. If you find yourself in an urgent situation, Mahr urges calling 911, 211, a suicide hotline, the police, or "whoever you can reach to deescalate the situation." Police officers, she says, are trained to assist in mental health crises, and a mental health professional may be able to accompany them.

For more information, visit www.lacrossesuicideprevention.org.