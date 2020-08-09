It's that turtle time of year

Many factors can influence this temperature such as how deeply the eggs were buried, how close to water they are, river depth fluctuations, soil type, sun exposure, and even climate change that causes overall warmer temperatures year to year.

A warmer temperature produces females and a cooler temperature produces males, as there is no gender-determining chromosome in a turtle’s genome.

Most clutches won’t make it to August, however. Many nests are raided by raccoons and skunks looking for late-night snacks.

Of the few lucky clutches that make it to hatching season, it is unlikely you will see any of them. The eggs all hatch simultaneously underground and the baby turtles will dig through the sand and dirt until they breach the surface.

After breaching, they instinctively and rapidly locate the body of water near where they were laid and rush into the water for safety. Seeing turtle hatching is very rare because guessing the day, time and location of this quick birth is close to impossible.

However, if you have identified a nesting location it is best to note the location and make sure not to disturb or block off the site.

It can be easy to misinterpret a clutch as a pile of dirt and river grass, so be cautious about digging near bodies of water in the summertime. You may not see the new life about to hatch just below the surface.

