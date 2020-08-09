It's that turtle time of year

If you live or play near or sandy or grassy locations along the Mississippi River, you might have noticed freshwater turtles hanging out on land a few weeks ago.
Mostly what you would have seen were pregnant female turtles. That is because it was the egg laying time of year.
Freshwater turtles including the painted, northern map, false map, Ouachita map, yellow bellied slider turtles and possibly a few other species are all prevalent along La Crosse waterways.
The turtles often come ashore for short periods of time to find a convenient location for laying their eggs. They sniff around yards and beaches trying to find the ideal location.
Digging with their hind legs, the holes are often no deeper than four inches and contain anywhere between four and 12 eggs in a single clutch.
A clutch is a single grouping of laid eggs, which when completed is filled back up by the turtle with the dug-out material.
In some instances, clutches on the beach of the Mississippi are covered even more with river mud and river grass.
The incubation period for these turtle eggs ranges from 65 to 85 days, with the turtles hatching in late August and early September. The gender of the turtles is determined by the temperature of the environment during incubation.
Many factors can influence this temperature such as how deeply the eggs were buried, how close to water they are, river depth fluctuations, soil type, sun exposure, and even climate change that causes overall warmer temperatures year to year.
A warmer temperature produces females and a cooler temperature produces males, as there is no gender-determining chromosome in a turtle’s genome.
Most clutches won’t make it to August, however. Many nests are raided by raccoons and skunks looking for late-night snacks.
Of the few lucky clutches that make it to hatching season, it is unlikely you will see any of them. The eggs all hatch simultaneously underground and the baby turtles will dig through the sand and dirt until they breach the surface.
After breaching, they instinctively and rapidly locate the body of water near where they were laid and rush into the water for safety. Seeing turtle hatching is very rare because guessing the day, time and location of this quick birth is close to impossible.
However, if you have identified a nesting location it is best to note the location and make sure not to disturb or block off the site.
It can be easy to misinterpret a clutch as a pile of dirt and river grass, so be cautious about digging near bodies of water in the summertime. You may not see the new life about to hatch just below the surface.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.