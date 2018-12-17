The four people who received Iverson Freking Ecumenical Recognition Awards from the Bethany St. Joseph Corp. Monday share two traits: They aren’t seeking recognition when they serve others, and they prefer to spread the credit.
Recipients of the 33rd annual awards are:
- Bill and Cindy Berg, who moved to La Crosse in 1974, when he took a job as a planning engineer at Dairyland Power Cooperative and she became a social worker at what now is Gundersen Health System.
- Monsignor Delbert Malin, a Genoa native who was ordained a priest 60 years ago and served 53½ years in various La Crosse County parishes.
- And the Rev. Mark Solyst, senior pastor at English Lutheran Church in La Crosse, a position for which he and his wife, Carol, moved here 19 years ago.
The Bergs, members of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in La Crosse, said they were stunned when they received the call that the selection committee had picked them for the award.
“I thought they were calling about a letter of recommendation for somebody,” said Cindy, whose service activities include being a past board member for Bethany Lutheran homes and the WAFER food pantry.
“People who get involved don’t do it for the recognition,” Bill said.
The Bergs are especially interested in issues of hunger and food insecurity, Cindy said of their support for WAFER, Mobile Meals of La Crosse and Come for Supper community meals, as well as coordinating their church’s efforts for the World Home Program of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.
“Everything we do, there’s a team involved,” Bill said. “Even if it’s one-on-one, there’s a team behind it.”
Their endeavors offer their own benefits, Cindy said, adding, “We’re so lifted up” when helping others.
They voiced concern about potential cutbacks in governmental funding for social services at a time when some people are increasingly strapped for resources.
“We see the results,” Bill said. “So far, so good, but there always are clouds on the horizon.”
Bill’s other service positions have included being Aptiv Board chairman, president of Viterbo University’s advisory board, as well as being on the boards of the New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers and Common Ground Building boards.
Cindy, a member of the church choir, also has been a board member for the ELCA’s congregation and synod boards, Outreach/Social Ministry Committee chairwoman, Mission Support and Synod Nominating committees and coordinator of the La Crosse Area ELCA Synod’s Mission Interpreter Program.
Malin not only served as administrator and pastor in Bangor, Edgar and Holmen, but he also was founding pastor of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Holmen. A recipient of the title of monsignor in 2012, Malin retired from St. Elizabeth Ann Seton.
He described being a founding pastor as “refreshing — they wanted a parish.”
Malin has been the chaplain and a guardian on six Freedom Honor Flights, a program in which aging military veterans are flown to Washington, D.C., to tour the nation’s capital and monuments.
“I was retired when asked to do that,” he said. “It was a great gift to me.”
Still an active priest in retirement, Malin has celebrated Sunday Mass at Fort McCoy and a Wednesday Mass at the Prairie Home Assisted Living in Holmen for 13 years.
Malin also has served in several diocesan positions, including being president of the Priests Senate and a member of the Diocesan Presbyteral Council. He has been a board member or member of the Holmen Area Foundation, Bridges of Belonging and the Wisconsin State Organizing Project, among others.
A golfer, Malin demurred when asked about his prowess on the links, other than to say with a smile, “I’ve never been invited to the U.S. Open.” At 86, he said he doesn’t shoot his age but breaks 100.
Solyst, whose congregation has a reputation for being involved in many community projects, said, “It’s amazing what can be accomplished if you don’t care who gets the credit. As pastor, I get credit for things that an awful lot of people are involved in. There are dozens and hundreds of people are working behind the scenes.”
As a church, he said, “work we do touches the lives of people all around the world.”
English Lutheran members have been especially helpful in the congregation’s project to provide seeds for Nicaraguans during a famine in the Central American country, Solyst said.
“Because of the famine, they were eating seeds they should have been planting,” he said.
“It is how God calls us to respond,” he said, invoking the ELCA motto of, “It’s God’s work but our hands.”
Solyst has served in a variety of endeavors, including the Interfaith Leaders’ Coalition, the Lutheran Campus Ministry Directing Committee, the boards of WAFER and Great Rivers United Way and the La Crosse Collaborative to End Homelessness, among others.
Bethany St. Joseph Corp. created the Iverson Freking award to recognize people who foster ecumenical endeavors and reflect a positive commitment to the Coulee Region. It is named in memory of the late Carl Iverson, a Lutheran, and the late Bishop Frederick Freking, who led the Catholic Diocese of La Crosse from 1965 to 1983. Iverson and Freking helped found BSJ, based on ecumenical principles.
