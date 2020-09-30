J&A Committee: CBD, bottling shop on Rose Street; Losey Blvd. fire station expansion

Still, the commission decided to push the decision off to find out more about the possible neighborhood factors, and will take it up next month.

The committee did approve demolition and rezoning of a home near Fire Station No. 3 to make room for expansion and improvements to the station.

The fire department recently acquired the home at 1718 Losey Blvd. South, just south of the fire station, and has plans to demolish it to make room for a future expansion.

A report from 2017 indicated that Fire Station No. 3 should be demolished and rebuilt because of "poor and inefficient design," according to the conditional use permit.

The fire department is working with Habitat for Humanity to remove useable items from the house for its resale program.

Construction on the new station is scheduled to begin in 2022.

Rehashing opportunities for homeless communities

The committee also attempted to finalize two issues it debated in recent weeks about possible resources for the homeless community.