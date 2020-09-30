J&A Committee: CBD, bottling shop on Rose Street; Losey Blvd. fire station expansion

City officials weighed a new CBD and bottling shop on La Crosse's North Side, paved the way to expand a city fire station and more at Tuesday night's Judiciary & Administration Committee.
Committee members, still meeting virtually as a safety precaution during the pandemic, voted to wait on rezoning a shop at 1605 Rose St. where its owner hopes to launch a CBD shop and bottling company.
The building, owned by RRJ Holdings LLC, would be divided to house both a shop to grow, process and sell CBD, or cannabidiol, the non-intoxicating part of the cannabis plant, as well as a shop to brew and bottle soda and beer.
By-and-large, officials said they were worried about the CBD aspect of the shop, some concerned about the odor the growth and processing of the hemp plants might produce.
"You can easily have a pungent odor that just permeates the air for a block, block and a half radius that affects everybody," said council member and candidate for mayor, Jessica Olson, who suggested finding out how many plants would be grown to address odor.
"I know this is new waters," Olson said, "but I think those things need to be pretty explicitly laid out."
But city staff reminded the committee that the CBD shop could move forward with its current zoning, and that the request was more to allow for the bottling business.
Still, the commission decided to push the decision off to find out more about the possible neighborhood factors, and will take it up next month.
The committee did approve demolition and rezoning of a home near Fire Station No. 3 to make room for expansion and improvements to the station.
The fire department recently acquired the home at 1718 Losey Blvd. South, just south of the fire station, and has plans to demolish it to make room for a future expansion.
A report from 2017 indicated that Fire Station No. 3 should be demolished and rebuilt because of "poor and inefficient design," according to the conditional use permit.
The fire department is working with Habitat for Humanity to remove useable items from the house for its resale program.
Support Local Journalism
Construction on the new station is scheduled to begin in 2022.
Rehashing opportunities for homeless communities
The committee also attempted to finalize two issues it debated in recent weeks about possible resources for the homeless community.
A duplex on West Avenue is now off the chopping block, after it was briefly in consideration by the La Crosse County Health Department to be used as an isolation spot for those experiencing homelessness before it was to be demolished in the spring.
The county withdrew its plans to use the home, a representative for the property told the committee Tuesday, and while preparing the home for the county's use, the owner had brought it back into liveable standards, and now plans to lease it for the next year, rather than demolish it.
"The plans have changed, the county's plans have changed, my clients plans have changed," the representative said.
And after several debates about what kind of message to send Catholic Charities over their proposal for a community resource center on Fifth Avenue, committee members agreed the right thing to do was honor the withdrawal of the plan.
Neighbors staunchly opposed the plans for the center — which would be a daytime-only facility offering things such as showers, clothing, counseling and financial guidance — prompting the group to withdraw its plans on the spot.
After hearing the neighborhood's concerns, though, some council members wanted to send a clear message that the plan was never going to happen, and deny the request without acknowledging the withdrawal, meaning it could not be brought back before the city for a full calendar year.
But the committee members Tuesday night, after an updated report from staff and conversations with Catholic Charities, decided that allowing it the opportunity to come back with an updated plan was the prudent move.
"This is obviously very problematic, and it really wasn't about the denial, it's been about how we deny," said council president Martin Gaul, who said it was the right thing to do not to establish a "damaging" precedent.
Still, the message was clear that a project like this was not welcome.
"I would recommend that they forget about it," Gaul said he told the group in a conversation about their plans.
These items will go to the Common Council on Thursday, Oct. 8, for final approval.
