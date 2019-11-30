Jackie Eastwood: Thanks to MTU, its great drivers

I want to say thank you to the city of La Crosse, the La Crosse MTU and its drivers for continuing to provide us with reliable bus service even during the worst of weather.

Although the amount of snow we received Tuesday and Wednesday wasn't a lot, it was heavy and wet and treacherous for driving, and MTU was there to get us to work.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For those of you who live and work in La Crosse and don't use the MTU, please consider it. They have a great app that lets you know exactly where the buses are, the drivers will help you get to where you need to go, and you can experience a safe and stress-free trip no matter the weather.

Thank you again to MTU and their great drivers.

Jackie Eastwood, La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0