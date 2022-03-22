 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Jackson County accident involving water pump kills Fairchild man

A 44-year-old Fairchild man is dead after a Tuesday accident involving a water pump.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Troy M. Kiilian was performing maintenance on a large pump when it rolled and pinned him underneath in a pond of water.

Killian was removed from the pond only after the pump was lifted by heavy machinery. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drowning occurred shortly after 9:30 a.m. at W15356 Garfield Road in the town of Curran.

