Jackson County accident involving water pump kills Fairchild man

A 44-year-old Fairchild man is dead after a Tuesday accident involving a water pump.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Troy M. Kiilian was performing maintenance on a large pump when it rolled and pinned him underneath in a pond of water.
Killian was removed from the pond only after the pump was lifted by heavy machinery. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The drowning occurred shortly after 9:30 a.m. at W15356 Garfield Road in the town of Curran.
Throwback from Tribune files: Life in the La Crosse area in the 1920-30s
1920: Grandview Hospital
1922: Winter Carnival float
1923: Borgen's Restaurant
1924: Riviera Theater
1926: Denton Street Fire Station
1928: Pettibone Beach
1931: West Channel Bridge
1931: Milwaukee Railroad Depot
1931: Main Street La Crosse
1934: Men's Sketch Club
1934: La Crosse’s Federal Bakery
1935: Temporary Mississippi River ferry
1936: Joseph P. Funke Candy Co.
1937: Isle La Plume
1938: Franklin Elementary School
1939: Cass Street Bridge dedication
1939: Downtown La Crosse
1939: Last Days of the wagon bridge
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.