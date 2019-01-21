Try 1 month for 99¢

MERRILLAN — A man from the village of Merrillan who went missing Friday has been found safe, according to the Jackson County sheriff’s office.

According to the news release:

At 4:30 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff’s office received word that another police department was in contact with the Todd Yahnke and removed his missing status.

Yahnke, 54, was reported missing by his family around 3 p.m. Friday after not having heard from him since Thursday.

Yahnke’s family reported he hadn’t shown up for work Friday and was not at home.

