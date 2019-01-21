MERRILLAN — A man from the village of Merrillan who went missing Friday has been found safe, according to the Jackson County sheriff’s office.
According to the news release:
At 4:30 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff’s office received word that another police department was in contact with the Todd Yahnke and removed his missing status.
Yahnke, 54, was reported missing by his family around 3 p.m. Friday after not having heard from him since Thursday.
Yahnke’s family reported he hadn’t shown up for work Friday and was not at home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.