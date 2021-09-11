Jackson County incident in which one died, one was injured under investigation

An incident in Jackson County resulting in one person's death and injuries to a second individual is under investigation.

At 10:23 p.m. Sept. 9 the Jackson County Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a male was in need of emergency medical treatment at 210 Park Ave., Town of Brockway, Jackson County. Deputies arrived on scene and immediately began lifesaving measures on the male party until Black River Falls Emergency Medical Services arrived a short time later. Other deputies attempted to determine the cause of the injuries to the male party, who was airlifted to Marshfield Hospital, where he was pronounced dead later that night.

Also at the scene was a female requiring emergency medical assistance. She was transported by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Names and ages of the victims have not been released, nor has the cause of injury or ailment.

Law enforcement is actively investigating the incident.

Assisting with the ongoing investigation are the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigations, the Department of Justice State Crime Lab and the Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Recon Group.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

