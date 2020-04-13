Jackson County reports 1st COVID-19 death

A Ho-Chunk man in his 60s was the first Jackson County resident to die due to COVID-19, the county’s health department reported Monday.
“Jackson County Public Health sends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this individual. We continue to urge Jackson County residents to take this virus seriously. The action of simply staying home could save someone’s life,” said Ellen Moldenhauer, Jackson County’s public health supervisor.
Public health officials are investigating the case.
Jackson County has 10 lab-confirmed cases; however, public health officials warned that until widespread testing becomes available, people should not assume those 10 are the only cases in the area.
