You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Jackson County reports 1st COVID-19 death
0 comments

Jackson County reports 1st COVID-19 death

From the Coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic now that La Crosse County has reported 26 cases series

A Ho-Chunk man in his 60s was the first Jackson County resident to die due to COVID-19, the county’s health department reported Monday.

“Jackson County Public Health sends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this individual. We continue to urge Jackson County residents to take this virus seriously. The action of simply staying home could save someone’s life,” said Ellen Moldenhauer, Jackson County’s public health supervisor.

Public health officials are investigating the case.

Jackson County has 10 lab-confirmed cases; however, public health officials warned that until widespread testing becomes available, people should not assume those 10 are the only cases in the area.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News