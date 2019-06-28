{{featured_button_text}}

Here's a list of road closures in Jackson County due to high water:

• Highway 95 is closed from the Railroad Tracks near Badger Mining to County Road P due to a washout.

• Highway VV is closed to Highway 54 to the La Crosse County line due to high water. The gates are closed.

Status of the road closures will be updated on the Jackson County Emergency Management Facebook page.

