Jackson deputy injured when vehicle ignores stop sign

A Jackson County sheriff’s deputy was injured Saturday when another vehicle failed to obey a stop sign and slammed into the marked squad, deputies said.

The deputy was driving on Cty. K near Old Hwy. 54 in the town of Komensky at 12:32 p.m. when a westbound vehicle on Old 54 failed to stop.

The squad was traveling with traffic and not in emergency mode, Jackson County sheriff’s deputies said.

The deputy, whose name was not released, was forced off the road and the vehicle’s airbags deployed.

The deputy was treated for minor injuries at Black River Falls Memorial Hospital.

Deputies did not release information about whether the other vehicle was stopped or the driver apprehended, saying the investigation was being handled by Wisconsin State Patrol.

The squad is presumed be a total loss.

