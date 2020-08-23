 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jackson deputy injured when vehicle ignores stop sign
0 comments

Jackson deputy injured when vehicle ignores stop sign

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Squad demolished

This Jackson County sheriff's squad was demolished Saturday when another vehicle failed to obey a stop sign, deputies say. The deputy was treated for minor injuries. The vehicle was destroyed.

A Jackson County sheriff’s deputy was injured Saturday when another vehicle failed to obey a stop sign and slammed into the marked squad, deputies said.

The deputy was driving on Cty. K near Old Hwy. 54 in the town of Komensky at 12:32 p.m. when a westbound vehicle on Old 54 failed to stop.

The squad was traveling with traffic and not in emergency mode, Jackson County sheriff’s deputies said.

The deputy, whose name was not released, was forced off the road and the vehicle’s airbags deployed.

The deputy was treated for minor injuries at Black River Falls Memorial Hospital.

Deputies did not release information about whether the other vehicle was stopped or the driver apprehended, saying the investigation was being handled by Wisconsin State Patrol.

squad was forced off the road into the ditch deploying all of the in squads airbags.

The squad is presumed be a total loss.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Kanye West Ballot Access Challenge

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News