The removal of two apartment buildings on Jackson Street took a step forward Tuesday after a split vote by a La Crosse committee.
Mayo Clinic Health System–Franciscan Healthcare requested a conditional-use permit to demolish 1001-1007 Jackson St. and 930 11th St. S., which will allow the health system to reconstruct its parking lot at 11th and Jackson streets.
“The two buildings we’re talking about is well beyond their expected life in both form and function,” Matt Lewis, a representative for Mayo, told the Judiciary and Administration Committee.
The buildings include one six-unit apartment building and one four-unit apartment building, which are assessed at $172,900 and $208,600, respectively, and their 2018 tax bills were about $5,000 and $6,000.
“We’re not taking down housing that people are living in and kicking them out of those. One is vacant and one is our students, which we’re going to be going to the private market and renting beds for,” Lewis said.
Lewis said their removal will not only allow Mayo to redo the adjacent aging parking lot, but also clean up the hospital’s southern boundary, add landscaping and fix stormwater issues that have led to severe flooding.
“We’ve literally had to sandbag buildings during some of those rain events,” Lewis said.
La Crosse resident Cathy Van Maren spoke in opposition of tearing down the apartment buildings, asking whether the implications have been fully vetted in light of the city’s sustainability goals passed last month.
“This is really the prime example of how we need to rethink things,” said Van Maren, saying more parking invites more drivers and tearing down housing adversely affects the city’s carbon footprint.
She also spoke against removing housing in general, citing the city of La Crosse Fair Housing Study released earlier this year.
“We keep ripping down houses that people can afford to live in and putting up housing that people can’t afford to live in,” Van Maren said.
City planner Jason Gilman clarified that his department considers the cost-benefit of every project, and that includes the cost to the city’s environment, as well as cultural and economic impacts.
“This one was not an easy one for us, because we’ve been pretty vocal about tearing down housing in the city,” Gilman said.
The city’s planning department recommended approving the permit on three conditions: that Mayo provide a payment in lieu of taxes, create a transportation demand management guide to mitigate future demand for parking and that Mayo use native and non-invasive species in its landscaping.
Mayo’s investment in an urban area, rather than suburban residential-type neighborhood, can serve as a catalyst for urban infill and urban housing, Gilman said, which can serve the whole picture.
“These regional medical centers don’t do well without parking. We found that out with the parking overflow in the neighborhoods around major medical institutions,” Gilman said.
The transportation demand management guidance would call on Mayo to come up with ways to discourage employees from taking single-occupancy vehicles to work.
The committee voted 3-2 to approve the permit, with council members Chris Kahlow and Gary Padesky casting the dissenting votes. The permit will go before the full council next week.
