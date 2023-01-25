Jade Eaton: Planning meals is helpful

Let’s tackle meal planning, once and for all!

Whether you are cooking for one, two, a family or a large group of people, meal planning can have many benefits. These benefits include:

1. Supporting your health goalsCooking from home allows you to decrease excess calorie consumption while also increasing the quality of ingredients you consume, such as fiber and lean sources of protein.

2. Saving timeHaving a plan in place can help you do your shopping and food preparation more efficiently.

3. Decreasing stres

s

Avoid rushed preparation or last-minute decisions about what to eat.

4. Limiting food wasteHaving a plan in place for the ingredients you purchase will prevent them from sitting on the shelf too long and spoiling.

5. Reducing unnecessary spendingEliminate wandering the grocery aisles and grabbing items you do not have a plan for or need.

6. Adding balanceYou can control what ingredients are used to create your dish. Use the five food groups (fruits, vegetables, grains, protein and dairy) as your guide to ensuring you consume a variety of nutrients.

Now that you know about the benefits to meal planning, you might be wondering how to begin. The best place to start is by coming up with a plan. Look at your schedule and note when might be the best day to set some time aside specifically for meal planning. Next, take note of what you want to make for the week and evaluate your refrigerator and pantry to see what ingredients you already have and what you will need to purchase.

Once you have determined what you need from the store, create a list of those items to make sure you’re not forgetting anything and to avoid purchasing items you do not need. Depending on your schedule and resources, you might find it helpful to utilize a grocery pick-up or delivery service to help save additional time.

After you have obtained all the ingredients you need to make your delicious meals for the week, it’s time to transition to food preparation strategies:

1. Batch cookin

g

Cook extra ingredients to use for recipes later in the week. For example, double the meat you cook to use in tacos one night and stuffed peppers the next.

2. Traditional meal preppingPortion out multiple containers for leftovers, main meals or made-ahead recipes.

3. FlexibilityHave staple ingredients on hand, such as eggs, brown rice and frozen veggies, to easily add more balance to your meals and for others in your home to enjoy.

Additional tips:

Make a calendar and write in two to three meals you want to make each week.

Use MyPlate.gov to guide your recipe choices and include a variety of nutrients at each meal.

Utilize different appliances, such as a crock pot or air fryer, to make convenient meals.

Try a meal planning app for step-by-step recipes with selection preferences and filters to best fit your needs. You can also create a grocery list within some apps that can be transferred to an online grocery cart.

Check out a meal delivery service. There are numerous options available that can save time and add convenience to busy days or weeks.

With the guidance of these meal planning tips, some may feel overwhelmed or may have further questions related to special dietary needs. A registered dietitian at Gundersen Health System can work with you and provide additional tools to support your meal planning endeavors. Call to make an appointment with the Nutrition Therapy department at (608) 775-3447.

Easy Fish Tacos

Serves 4

1.5 lbs of white fish

1.5 tsp chili powder

1 tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp garlic powder

1 tbsp olive oil

For serving:

8-8-inch whole wheat tortillas

1 avocado

½ cup Greek yogurt

½ small cabbage or coleslaw mix

Instructions: Pat fish with paper towels to dry. Combine seasonings in a small bowl then sprinkle over both sides of fish and gently press seasoning onto the fish. Heat olive oil over medium heat and cook fish for about 4-7 minutes on each side (OR air fry at 400 degrees for 8-10 minutes). To serve, fill each tortilla with cooked fish and desired toppings.

Nutrition analysis for one taco: calories 310, carbohydrates 30g, protein 22g, fat 13g, fiber 5g, sodium 278mg

Frozen Yogurt Bark

2 cups Greek yogurt

½ cup diced strawberries

¼ cup blueberries

¼ granola

Optional: ¼ cup sliced almonds

Instructions: Line baking sheet pan with parchment paper. Next, pour yogurt onto the parchment paper and spread evenly. Top the yogurt with berries, granola and nuts. Place the baking sheet in the freezer for about 3 hours or until yogurt is firm. Cut into 12-15 pieces and enjoy! Stores well in the freezer for 2-3 months.

Nutrition analysis: calories 57, fat 2.3g, sodium 15mg, carbs 4.5g, protein 5g, fiber 1g