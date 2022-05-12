Jake Knorr: From Marine Corps Sergeant to Lead Respiratory Therapist

When you think of health care careers, respiratory therapy is not often the first to come to mind. For Jake Knorr, he had no idea this would be his career path. After serving in the Marine Corp, Jake was searching for a career and wasn’t sure where to start. As a Marine, Jake received triage and field training and knew health care would be a good option for him.

After leaving the military in 2012, he moved to the La Crosse area and contemplated his next move. He began researching health care careers and programs. Many had long waiting lists or would require competitive applications, and Jake was looking for a way he could begin working immediately after finishing his program.

Jake was prompted by his admissions advisor at Western Technical College to explore a career as a respiratory therapist, and so he did research on the field, job shadowed, and decided this was the right path for him. In fall 2015, Jake began his program at WTC. He was a full-time student for the next two years, learning as much as he could and completing his program.

While completing his program’s clinical rotation requirement at Gundersen, Jake was impressed by the atmosphere and knew he’d someday apply for a position at GHS. Reflecting on the experience, Jake talks about how well the teams all worked together, even in stressful situations, and how he had the ability to work with different populations and in different areas throughout the hospital.

Upon graduation in 2018, Jake was hired as a Gundersen Health System respiratory therapist. His work allowed him to experience many different situations, and three years later, Jake was ready to take another step. He spoke to his leader about the possibility for advancement and was encouraged to apply. Shortly after, Jake began in his new role as a lead respiratory therapist. In this position, Jake assists other respiratory therapists in education, partakes in research, and is available to answer questions or challenges as they arise with the team.

When we asked Jake for advice, he would share for others interested in pursuing a career as a Respiratory Therapist, he said, “Make sure you do your research, so you really understand what this career entails. At Gundersen, we are a big part of patient care, and we take pride in being well-rounded and being involved.”

If you are interested in a career as a Respiratory Therapist, please email careerdevcenter@gundersenhealth.org

