Thanks for helping Tootsie Roll Drive
The Knights of Columbus Council 839 extends its sincere gratitude to all who contributed to the success of the 2019 Campaign to Help People with Intellectual Disabilities (Tootsie Roll Drive).
Thank you to the people of La Crosse for their overwhelming generosity and to the volunteers who worked diligently to make this event a success. A special thank you is also extended to the following businesses for supporting this worthy cause: Festival Foods, Ace of La Crosse, Dollar Tree and Coulee Bank.
James Horman, West Salem
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.