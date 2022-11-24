Jan Werner: Thankful for simple things

This Thanksgiving in 2022, there is much to be thankful for……Simple things like being with family and friends.

Spending Thanksgiving with family and friends is an amazing day. Everyone that is part of our lives is invited to our son and daughter-in-law’s home for a Thanksgiving feast. Our son and his father are cooking the turkeys—one to grill on the BIG GREEN EGG and one to deep fry. Everyone that attends brings their specialty to share at the meal.

Visiting is a huge part of the day. We all enjoy a conversation with young and old to catch up on each other’s lives. Of course, dogs are part of the fun also and enjoying the attention from everyone.

As the turkeys and sides are cooking, the aromas are enticing everyone that we will be enjoying the food soon. There is always a spot on the couch if football is on TV while we wait.

When our plates are loaded with all the wonderful food, we find spots to sit and enjoy the conversations as we eat.

The dessert choices are abundant, if you saved some room for them. At the end of the day, we are very thankful for family, friends and for an unforgettable day of sharing, laughter, and memories made.

Jan Werner