Jane Addams was the first American woman to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her social work legacy and pacifism in serving the poor in urban Chicago. Born in Cedarville, Illinois, Jane graduated from the Rockford Female Seminary in 1881. In 1889, she started Hull House, a settlement house for women immigrants from many nations in a diverse and densely populated urban neighborhood. By 1911, Chicago had 35 settlement houses. Hull House included kindergarten, day care, an employment bureau, libraries, English and citizenship classes, and clubs and activities. Hull House residents and their supporters became a social reform group and their influence was widespread. By 1906, Jane Addams lectured, wrote and advocated for the ideals of peace, and in 1915 she became the leader of the Women’s Peace Party. She was condemned by some for her refusal to endorse U.S. involvement in World War I, but nevertheless in 1931 she was honored with the Nobel Peace Prize.
