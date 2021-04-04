Jane Klekamp: COVID-19 has made us nimbler, ready for change

Although it seems like yesterday, I distinctly remember getting a phone call from former Health Director

early last year as I was walking home from work.

The Health Department had been monitoring COVID-19 from the start and Jen told me this was going to evolve quickly, and we needed to prepare. By March there was the first positive case in La Crosse County and, based on what was happening in other regions of the country, the scale of what we were facing was clear.

Internally, across 29 county departments, our organization pivoted almost overnight as the state went into lockdown. That’s not easy to do for any large organization.

The secret county superheroes were IT staff. Suddenly, they had to answer questions about Zoom and Microsoft Teams, about how to connect to work networks from home, and so much more. Across all departments a spirit of transformation set in, which was truly impressive to watch. I can say with pride that the pandemic has made La Crosse County more agile and open to change.

Normal life continued as best it could during those early months of the pandemic. That meant we had to find creative solutions to continue providing vital public services while keeping everyone safe.