‘Tis the season for tipping the postman/woman, hairdresser, house cleaner etc.

I think it time that we acknowledge the workers who clean the toilets, pick up the litter in the halls of the malls and airports that the general public feels entitled to throw on the floor.

How about the garbage men and women who are there to pick up your throwaways in rain, shine, sleet or snow.

How much it would it mean to them to thank them for the service they do for the public, acknowledging that they are also an important individual. Let them know that they are truly appreciated and not invisible.

‘Tis the season to give thanks to all the invisible people and let them know they are not invisible

Janice Hanesworth, La Crescent

