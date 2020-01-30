Jason Larsen announced as new executive director of St. Clare Health Mission

St. Clare Health Mission will welcome a new executive director Monday morning, with community advocate Jason Larsen taking the helm from decadelong position holder Sandy Brekke.
Larsen, who is stepping down as executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters 7 Rivers Region to accept the position, previously served as a director of the La Crosse Area Family Collaborative and community impact director for Great Rivers United Way.
During his three years of leadership at Big Brothers Big Sisters, the nonprofit saw an increase in participation, a successful local rebranding and the securing of a renovated downtown headquarters.
Brekke, who started with St. Clare Health Mission as a volunteer in 1993, continued her work with the nonprofit as assistant to Sr. Leclare Beres before becoming interim director and, for the past 10 years, clinic director.
Brekke, who announced her plans to transition out of the executive director role in mid-2019, will be joining Gundersen Health System as senior consultant to the Office of Population Health.
Brekke, who will serve as an adviser to Larsen, says of her successor, “With Jason’s unique perspectives and with his substantial contributions to the people and organizations he serves, I am delighted to pass the torch to my colleague and to support his leadership.”
The St. Clare Health Mission board in a release Thursday expressed its gratitude “to all involved in the recruitment and decision-making process” and noted it “is enthused to move forward with confidence that Larsen’s talents, leadership, organizational change and community experience will continue the organization’s success and help to shape the vision for the generation to come.”
“All of St. Clare Health Mission, including its patients, volunteers, staff and supporters, can be confident that Jason Larsen will lead the organization into a new era of building ever more equitable communities and a vision to continually improve health care access for the medically underserved,” the board said.
St. Clare Health Mission, founded in 1992 and located at 916 Ferry St., has served more than 18,000 people during more than 80,000 visits to the clinic, treating individuals without insurance coverage for minor ailments, chronic illnesses and life-threatening conditions.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.