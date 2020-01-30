Jason Larsen announced as new executive director of St. Clare Health Mission

St. Clare Health Mission will welcome a new executive director Monday morning, with community advocate Jason Larsen taking the helm from decadelong position holder Sandy Brekke.

Larsen, who is stepping down as executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters 7 Rivers Region to accept the position, previously served as a director of the La Crosse Area Family Collaborative and community impact director for Great Rivers United Way.

During his three years of leadership at Big Brothers Big Sisters, the nonprofit saw an increase in participation, a successful local rebranding and the securing of a renovated downtown headquarters.

Brekke, who started with St. Clare Health Mission as a volunteer in 1993, continued her work with the nonprofit as assistant to Sr. Leclare Beres before becoming interim director and, for the past 10 years, clinic director.

Brekke, who announced her plans to transition out of the executive director role in mid-2019, will be joining Gundersen Health System as senior consultant to the Office of Population Health.