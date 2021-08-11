Jay Odegaard: Resurgence of Fish Hatchery Building will add to Riverside Park

I also would like to clear-up some misconceptions that this facility will only serve as a wedding venue or “beer garden.” The business proposal involves much more for the everyday park user.

With the legislation solely focusing on re-zoning it has been difficult not to reflect on the business plan associated with it. While this is understandable, it is important to note that the re-zoning will more than likely need to be done for any use other than operations run by the city. If the building is rezoned, the business proposal will be fully vetted through the Board of Park Commissioners, ultimately coming before the council for final approval.

This is not a new concept for the city, nor the Parks Department. Forest Hills, Copeland Field, The Myrick Center, Pettibone Boat Club, and the Pump House are just a few of the many successful private/public partnerships that benefit the residents of La Crosse. These partnership structures are what allow these facilities to offer experiences to the community, and in turn, makes La Crosse such a wonderful place to live and visit.