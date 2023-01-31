 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents "Songs We Love" at Viterbo

Songs We Love by Frank Stewart

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a journey through the first 50 years of jazz song as Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents Songs We Love at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 in Viterbo University Fine Arts Center Main Theatre.

Under the musical direction of Riley Mulherkar, three guest vocalists join an all-star band made up of New York’s rising stars. The group will sing their way through four decades of music, beginning with the early blues and jazz of the 1920s and ending in the early 1950s. Iconic singers to be explored include Ma Rainey, Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, and Judy Garland.

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents touring initiative provides an affordable opportunity to present great jazz programming, featuring up-and-coming musicians who have been identified as rising stars by JALC. The initiative also allows for expansion of the mission of JALC “to entertain, enrich, and expand a global community for jazz through performance, education, and advocacy.”

JALC is dedicated to inspiring and growing audiences for jazz through concerts, national and international tours, residencies, weekly national radio programs, television broadcasts, recordings, publications, an annual high school jazz band competition and festival, a band director academy, jazz appreciation curricula for students, music publishing, children’s concerts and classes, lectures, adult education courses, student and educator workshops, a record label, and interactive websites. For more information, visit https://2023.jazz.org.

This performance is supported in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tickets are $42 for main floor, $38 for lower balcony, and $32 for upper balcony seating, plus taxes and fees. For more information or to order tickets, contact the Viterbo box office at 608-796-3100 or visit www.viterbo.edu/tickets.

