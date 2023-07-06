Jazz in the Park is back this summer with a road trip theme.

“Our 49th season takes us to major jazz cities from coast to coast exploring the best music for big band in the U.S.A.,” says Greg Balfany, La Crosse Jazz Orchestra director.

“Road Trip: Coast to Coast with the LJO” kicks off Sunday, July 9, at Riverside Park with the theme “Pacific Highway.” The band visits San Francisco where they “Left My Heart.”

LA composer Bob Florence contributes his “Soaring” chart envisioning an eagle flight over the ocean with band trumpet artist, Jon Ailabouni. Vocalist Cathy Reitz hops on “Route 66” to get the audience going from the West Coast to Midwest. The ensemble takes a side trip to Oakland to join up with a Tower of Powers medley from “In the Slot.” Music from Stan Kenton, Bette Midler and John Clayton round out this season premier.

That is followed on Sunday, July 16, with a concert titled “Heartland Waterways.” The band will perform selections from their own CD releases including “A Warm Breeze” and the Kansas City favorite “Basie’s Back in Town” featuring tenor saxophonists Jeff Erickson and Mark Heinz. Kim Shively takes over vocal duties performing swing favorites including “Sentimental Journey.” This Sunday Set ends with Chicago band Earth Wind and Fires’ selection “Fantasy.”

On Sunday, July 23, the theme is “I-95: Top to Bottom.”

Boston band leader and composer Phil Wilson contributes Buddy Rich’s “Basically Blues” while Duke Ellington’s “Take the A Train” and “In A Mellowtone” cover Washington DC area. Band vocalist, Tim Henke, gives forth on Hoboken New Jersey’s own Frank Sinatra with “For Once In My Life” and “Let’s Face the Music and Dance.”

The 2023 Jazz in the Park series concludes on Sunday, July 30, with “Wisconsin Friends and Family” featuring guest artist Steve March-Tormé. Steve will sing selections from his father, Mel Torme’s songbook, including “Sweet Georgia Brown” and “Just One Of Those Things.” A highlight from his own recordings includes a duet with bassist Karyn Quinn reinterpreting “Hit The Road Jack.” Music from Wisconsin famed composer Fred Sturm tributes the Green Bay Packers with “Lambeau Leap.”

All concerts start at 7 p.m. at Riverside Park in downtown La Crosse.

Concerts are free for all and suitable for the whole family. The rain site for all LJO Jazz in the Park concerts is the Cappella Performing Arts Center, 721 King St., La Crosse.