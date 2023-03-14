H3O Jazz Trio and Island City Brewing Co. will dedicate this month’s Jazz Jam to the Land Stewardship Project. Jam for the Land will take place in the taproom at Island City Brewing Co. from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 19. All donations will be matched by the brewery and H3O.
The Land Stewardship Project’s mission is to foster an ethic of stewardship for farmland, to promote sustainable agriculture, and to develop healthy communities. More information can be found at www.landstewardshipproject.org.
To date, H3O Jazz Trio and Island City Brewing have helped support local nonprofits with over $22,500 in total donations through the generosity of Jazz Jam patrons. The February Jazz Jam donated a near record-breaking $1,560 to support the Winona Symphony Orchestra’ Children’s Concerts.
Everyone wishing to sing, play or cheer on their friends is welcome join the H3O Jazz Trio at Island City’s monthly Jazz Jam. Interested players can choose their tunes from a wide selection. Music is available from the Hal Leonard Real Book series, bring your own music, or just name that tune.
Come early to enjoy a beverage in Island City’s taproom and enjoy an afternoon of great jazz with H3O Jazz Trio … all while showing your support for our community. The family-friendly Jazz Jam is free and open to all.
