JDRF Ride to Cure Diabetes: 'I won't stop until type 1 is type none'

Michael Crowley calls them "goosebump moments."

Crossing the bridge into La Crescent. Dipping his bike tires into the water off Wildcat Landing. Taking in the view from the top of Lafayette Ridge.

Each year, Crowley looks forward to seeing the familiar yet always awe-inspiring landmarks as he pedals the 102 mile course of the JDRF La Crosse Ride To Cure Diabetes. On Saturday, he was joined by some 320 cyclers kicking off from Riverside Park, across to Minnesota, down to Iowa and back to Wisconsin in support of those with juvenile diabetes.

Crowley has been participating in Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation fundraiser rides for 23 years, the past 11 on the La Crosse route. Crowley, a JDRF Certified Coach for the Ride Program and Waukesha resident, has been active in JDRF since shortly after his son Andy, now 26, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at 2 years old.

Andy has endured nearly 128,000 insulin shots and finger pokes since his diagnosis, and Crowley promised him, "I won't stop until type 1 is type none."

Over the years, the Crowley family has raised over $140,000, with a 2022 goal of $2,022. As of Saturday early afternoon, he had surpassed that number at nearly $2,100. On a national level, the La Crosse ride was at $1.92 million, and national funds were approaching $5 million, with four more rides scheduled this fall and winter in different states.

After two years of doing the ride solo due to the pandemic, Crowley was excited to be biking alongside a group this weekend, and for the economic boost the hundreds of them would bring to the area. In town for four days, the cyclists dined at Corky's Pizza in La Crescent on Friday and stopped in shops and eateries in downtown La Crosse throughout the weekend.

"The businesses look forward to us coming to town," Crowley says, with many owners still feeling the financial repercussions of pandemic related closures and limited staff. "We're able to swarm some of the restaurants to help support small businesses."

The coronavirus crisis, Crowley notes, has also had an impact on fundraising for some charities and organizations, but the La Crosse Ride to Cure Diabetes didn't see a monetary dip this year. And while participation was down from pre-pandemic numbers, the enthusiasm was just as strong, with riders telling Crowley the Coulee Region route is "their favorite venue for a ride." Riverside Park is "an awesome location for us to celebrate," Crowley says, and the scenery and warm reception can't be beat.

Leading up to the ride, Crowley put in around 1,000 miles of training, with a year long goal of 2,022. As a coach, he leads other registrants in group rides, shooting for at least one 80 mile ride in preparation for the big day. Now 58, "It's a bit more challenging," Crowley says of the intense exercise, but he emphasizes the ride is "Not about the miles, it's about the smiles."

"Our goal for the organization is to make this an incredible experience and get them across the finish line safe, sound and smiling," Crowley says. "As a coach our goal is to help them reach their personal goals, whether it's the miles or fundraising, with an amazing experience so they come back and ride again. Even if they only did one mile, we know they invested in the organization by helping fundraise."

To donate, visit shorturl.at/aiO79.