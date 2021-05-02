Jed Olson: Blessed with an abundance of outdoor opportunities

Have you heard the birds and frogs calling out? Have you seen the flower buds and fungus emerging? Have you been present for the sunrises and sunsets outside your door?
In the last year, many people have said “yes” to these questions for the first time in a long time. If you have been to a park, trailhead, or boat landing in the last year, you have surely seen the evidence that more of your friends and neighbors are stepping into the outdoors than ever before. After generations of life’s conveniences and commitments driving the US population to a position on the couch, the COVID-19 pandemic has reversed some of the trends of an ever-increasing sedentary lifestyle.
Outdoor spaces around the world have seen an unprecedented revival in the last 14 months, and as vaccination rates increase and case numbers drop, it seems like we may be on this positive trend for the long haul.
In a year that a mysterious virus has driven our population both deeper inside and deeper outside, we now have the space to reflect on the trends we have seen on a national and local level. When restaurants, theaters, malls, and schools were seen as an unknown health risk, logic told us that the outdoors could provide the space needed to keep a safe distance between us. When scheduled activities, live performances, and large congregations were put on hold, outdoor spaces became the place where friends met for a chat in the morning and families, once again, spent time together in the evenings. When kitchen tables became classrooms and closets became conference rooms, the outdoors gave us the space to step away and clear our minds. When the laundry list of population wide underlying conditions became additional risk factors for COVID complications, outdoor activity became a weapon to build better health baselines and fight back. When hotels and convention centers saw plummeting occupancy, campgrounds, parks, and outdoor meeting spaces became second homes, town halls, and churches. When household stress is on the rise due to increases in food shortage, unemployment, virtual learning, and virtual work, the space outside your back door can give you the room to take a deep breath, appreciate the gifts of the world, and shed a little of that burden.
Perhaps this is you. Perhaps you have been an outdoor enthusiast for years. Perhaps you are just discovering, or re-discovering the nature that surrounds us, appreciating the spring changes that you have missed in years past. Perhaps you are developing a new found appreciation of phenology, the study of the timing of nature.
You can appreciate that even in a time of confusion, tension, and unpredictability, we can trust that the sun will continue to rise and fall each day and the trees, flowers, and animals will continue to live in cyclic patterns… the patterns that humans used to use to keep track of time long before smart phones and calendar apps.
You have likely seen the trends and benefits of spending time active and outside yourself. Those benefits reach wide and far and become a tool to build individual and community health. Outdoor recreation, conservation, and public health provide a diverse path toward recovery from this pandemic and preparation for the next while improving overall community wellbeing.
Outdoor recreation is uniquely situated to provide a response to many of the impacts of the last year. Outdoor recreation and exercise provide the physical and mental health base that helps patients recover faster and strengthens baseline health to better prevent future disease and complications. Outdoor spaces provide the distance that minimizes physical contact and disease transfer.
The outdoor recreation industry is a powerhouse of commerce, with more impact than oil and gas and pharmaceutical industries. Outdoor recreation plants the seed of a conservation ethic among users, engendering ownership of public spaces and community impact. Conservation practices and recreation infrastructure provide needed jobs while creating a tool to help our planet fight the impacts of climate change and intense weather events. Great outdoor spaces and activities are the backbone of our region, improving quality of life and attracting businesses and individuals to the area.
The La Crosse region is blessed to have an abundance of outdoor opportunities, from urban parks to solitary bluff tops, calm backwaters to bubbling streams, shaded trails to sunny vistas.
In 2020, while seeing an influx of users in all outdoor spaces, we were fortunate to have the addition of a brand new trail system right in town, connecting even more people to nature touchpoints through the completion of the Gateway Trails at Grandad’s Bluff.
This project, consisting of six miles of new trails, was completed in October of 2020, and it couldn’t have come at a better time, as students came back into town and families started up virtual learning from home, all while the Driftless region was in the midst of our splendid fall color transformation. New and old trails alike have continued to see record numbers of users with seasoned users discovering new areas and seasoned areas discovering new users.
The increase in usership does have its downside, in the form of increased impact to the spaces. In an effort to minimize impact, the public can follow some basic guidelines that help retain the beauty and ecological diversity that makes our home so special. Users should be sure to plan ahead, making sure to only use public lands that are open to recreation, stay on designated trails, pick up after yourself and others, and stay off muddy trails and fragile soils. We like to say “If you are leaving tracks, turn back.”
With a goal of creating spaces and experiences that build a stronger community for all, local non profits, like ORA Trails, Friends of the Blufflands, Mississippi Valley Conservancy, and the Bluffland Coalition, are working with municipalities, land managers, and even private owners to continue improving existing spaces and build new spaces that can sustainably accommodate the rising demand for access for diverse recreational activities in our community.
ORA Trails has already kicked off our volunteer season with community cleanups at Lueth Park and Miller Bluff and will continue our long standing weekly trail nights at Upper and Lower Hixon. We’ll be working to bring volunteer trail work opportunities to additional parks and lands, and ORA Trails offers training for those wishing to improve their knowledge of sustainable trail design and get certified in skills like chainsaw operation and mechanized trail building.
As a whole, our parks departments, land managers, nonprofit partners, and recreation industry will work to continue getting more people outside by providing safe spaces for all, reducing barriers to accessing nature, staying up to date on best practices of land and user management, providing volunteer opportunities, and encouraging new folks to become part of the growing team of outdoor enthusiasts. Step outside, take a breath, and I hope to see you on the trails.
The spaces that have given us so much joy and strength in times of struggle are the ancestral lands of the Ho-Chunk and Dakota people. Let us acknowledge that the gift of our natural surroundings have been bringing a sense of meaning and wonder to the residents and visitors of our region for generations before us.
Let us see that many in our community live a life of hardship in which our dramatic landscape and climate are not always seen as a blessing. The ability and choice to pursue recreation is a privilege. Be grateful.
Jed Olson is executive director ORA Trails. Visit at jed@oratrails.org