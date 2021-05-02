Jed Olson: Blessed with an abundance of outdoor opportunities

In the last year, many people have said “yes” to these questions for the first time in a long time. If you have been to a park, trailhead, or boat landing in the last year, you have surely seen the evidence that more of your friends and neighbors are stepping into the outdoors than ever before. After generations of life’s conveniences and commitments driving the US population to a position on the couch, the COVID-19 pandemic has reversed some of the trends of an ever-increasing sedentary lifestyle.

In a year that a mysterious virus has driven our population both deeper inside and deeper outside, we now have the space to reflect on the trends we have seen on a national and local level. When restaurants, theaters, malls, and schools were seen as an unknown health risk, logic told us that the outdoors could provide the space needed to keep a safe distance between us. When scheduled activities, live performances, and large congregations were put on hold, outdoor spaces became the place where friends met for a chat in the morning and families, once again, spent time together in the evenings. When kitchen tables became classrooms and closets became conference rooms, the outdoors gave us the space to step away and clear our minds. When the laundry list of population wide underlying conditions became additional risk factors for COVID complications, outdoor activity became a weapon to build better health baselines and fight back. When hotels and convention centers saw plummeting occupancy, campgrounds, parks, and outdoor meeting spaces became second homes, town halls, and churches. When household stress is on the rise due to increases in food shortage, unemployment, virtual learning, and virtual work, the space outside your back door can give you the room to take a deep breath, appreciate the gifts of the world, and shed a little of that burden.