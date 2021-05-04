Jeff Axness named new principal of La Crosse Central High School

The Board of Education for the School District of La Crosse has named Jeff Axness the new principal of La Crosse Central High School, a position he will assume July 1 following the retirement of current principal Troy McDonald.

Axness has served the past decade as an administrator at Central High School, first as dean of students and then as associate principal. Prior to his work at Central, Axness was a teacher at Logan High School in La Crosse for nearly 14 years.

“Jeff is a wonderful addition for us and the La Crosse community, and we are excited to have him leading Central High School,” said Superintendent Dr. Aaron Engel. “He brings an abundance of experience and knowledge to this position which will help guide Central High School into its next successful chapter.”

Axness received his bachelor’s degree in mathematics education from Winona State University and his master’s degree in educational leadership from Viterbo University.