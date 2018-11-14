The 7 Rivers Region is doing fine, but it needs to be better if it wants to thrive in the future, Jeff Thompson told members of the 7 Rivers Alliance Wednesday at the organization’s annual State of the Region event in La Crosse.
“It’s a great place to live. It’s a wonderful place to live. It’s not going to be good enough. Survival of our region is not mandatory. It’s optional,” said Thompson.
The chief executive officer emeritus of Gundersen Health System was the keynote speaker at the event, which reviewed the needs of the business community as 2018 comes to a close. The focus of the event was exploring ways to address the worker shortage, which spans the entire 7 Rivers region, including parts of Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
According to the 7 Rivers Alliance WISE plan, the area will need an additional 15,000 workers over the next 10 years, and it will be competing against communities all around the country to get them.
“We have a lot of assets, but they aren’t going to necessarily get us there. We always tout the bluffs and rivers. Do you know how many communities there are with bluffs and rivers?” Thompson asked.
The bluffs and rivers are great, the local universities and colleges are great, and historic downtowns are great, but the area needs to do more to set itself apart, he said.
“We will be our best if we live our values and set exceptional goals, not mediocre goals, not being 1 percent better than some mediocre peer someplace, but exceptional goals,” Thompson said.
The goals need to include ways to measure success, so people can tell the stories of the entire region, rather than just their hometown.
“That is how we attract and retain the best and the brightest,” Thompson said.
Community leaders need to embrace policies of ethical governance and leadership, including immigration reform to bring in more workers from other countries to build a diverse workforce.
“We get long-term promises and short-term action. We have to think long-term, we have to think about being able to connect long-term. That, that will put us in a position to compete for the next generation of workers, of leaders and people who will contribute to our community,” Thompson said.
If businesses want to have a talented workforce, the leaders need to tackle the barriers between their potential employees and moving to an area, including addressing shortages in housing and child care.
“You might say, ‘I’m an employer. It’s not my responsibility.’ OK, don’t address this at your peril,” Thompson said.
Addressing the lack of child care in the region and how that affects the pool of potential employees was a recurring theme at the event. 7 Rivers Alliance CEO Chris Hardie said the organization has held summits in Vernon and Monroe counties, and there is a child care survey underway in La Crosse County.
“We’re trying to gather more data because we know that this is a huge challenge. The number of providers continues to diminish and the availability does not come anywhere close to meeting the needs, and that is keeping people out of the workforce,” Hardie said.
