Jeffrey D. Boldt plans book signing in La Crosse

Boldt recalls his three years of delivering the La Crosse Tribune and said “at one time had one of the largest paper routes in the city.”

“One of the four main characters lives in La Crosse, so there’s lots of them. There are scenes at the Bodega, at The Waterfront and The Charmant, at Myrick Park and the UW-L trailhead. And the book opens with a scene set in Alma, Wisconsin in a Chapter called Along the Upper Mississippi. Obviously, I love La Crosse and the Driftless Area. My mom and sister still live there and I come back to the area pretty regularly.”