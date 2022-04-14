 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jeffrey D. Boldt plans book signing in La Crosse

Boldt plans book signing in La Crosse

Jeffrey D. Boldt, a native of La Crosse, will sign his book at 1 p.m. April 23 at Barnes and Noble at the Valley View Mall.

Boldt recalls his three years of delivering the La Crosse Tribune and said “at one time had one of the largest paper routes in the city.”

He also sent us information about scenes in La Crosse in “Blue Lake”:

“One of the four main characters lives in La Crosse, so there’s lots of them. There are scenes at the Bodega, at The Waterfront and The Charmant, at Myrick Park and the UW-L trailhead. And the book opens with a scene set in Alma, Wisconsin in a Chapter called Along the Upper Mississippi. Obviously, I love La Crosse and the Driftless Area. My mom and sister still live there and I come back to the area pretty regularly.”

Jeffrey Boldt

Boldt
