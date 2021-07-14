Jehovah’s Witnesses hold global virtual event

Breaking a century-old tradition in the name of health and safety, the largest convention organization in the world has moved its annual in-person event to a virtual format for the second time in as many years, canceling nearly 6,000 conventions in 240 lands.

Since 1897, summer conventions of Jehovah’s Witnesses have been held yearly at stadiums, arenas, event centers, and theaters across the U.S.

Free of charge and open to the community, delegates attending these multi-day events filled hotels and restaurants in the host cites, including Rochester, Minnesota which attracted participants from the La Crosse area.

“Powerful by Faith!” is the theme of the 2021 global event, which will be delivered in more than 500 languages to households throughout the globe over six weekends during July and August, uniting about 15 to 20 million people in 240 countries.

Since the convention is typically held from Friday through Sunday, the program will be available in six installments corresponding to morning and afternoon sessions. “Friday” morning’s session are available for streaming or download now.

Congregations around the world are inviting the public to join them in this historic occasion.