Santa’s laugh like a bowl full of jelly pales in comparison with the amount of jelly in the 720 jars that Russell Frederickson delivered to The Salvation Army in La Crosse, where he is known as “The Jelly Man.”
Frederickson himself made the 60 cases of jelly, although his wife, Connie, picked most of the berries he canned in batches of 14 to 16 jars apiece.
“I was an orphan child, so I know how hungry kids can get,” said the 65-year-old Frederickson, who retired from Trane Co. at age 60 for medical reasons, after working as a welder for 40 years. “It’s all about feeding kids.”
Frederickson’s motivation matches the name of one of the programs the corps uses his jellies for — its annual summertime Feed the Kids program. Volunteers often prepare peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, alternating with other victuals, which are distributed at sites throughout the county to children who otherwise might go hungry.
The couple got involved with jelly-making for good causes 10 years ago, when they started helping Connie’s mother, Margaret Blackburn, who canned the spreads and distributed them to various food pantries. They kept up the tradition after Blackburn died in 2010, although they settled on The Salvation Army as the recipient.
The corps shelter also serves the jellies, with flavors split among strawberry, blueberry, blackberry and raspberry, during meals (great on toast for breakfast) at its shelter to families and individuals staying there and those who drop by to eat.
“We greatly appreciate it,” said Doreen Kuschel, the corps’ assistant food service director. “The people love the jellies.”
Kuschel, who said she is partial to the raspberry, said the shelter would have to buy jelly or appeal for donations if not for the Fredericksons. They delivered the 60 cases all at once Friday, which also makes it easier to store.
Buying that much jelly would strain The Salvation Army’s budget, Kuschel said.
Judging from retail prices, estimated costs range from almost $800 on the low end, depending on the berry, to more than $2,000 at the top of the scale.
The project also is a costly one for the Fredericksons, which is why they keep their eyes peeled for deals. One day last week, Connie spied 4-pound bags of sugar for 99 cents apiece at Woodman’s Food Market in Onalaska, so she bought 70 bags. The sugar had become hard, so it couldn’t be sold for the regular price.
“That’s no problem,” Connie said. “You just drop the bag on the floor, and it loosens up.”
