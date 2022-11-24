Jeni Gronemus: Thankful for every day on the job

As I reflect on my gratitude and many blessings, I acknowledge the amount of time I dedicate to my job as a behavioral care therapist at Prevea Health. One quarter of my week is spent at work - a job that is ever-changing and challenging, and a job I enjoy immensely. Each day, I have the privilege of working with many people who are on their own courageous journey. I am grateful these individuals allow me into their lives to process their personal stories.

I am grateful for this time of human connection where trust, vulnerability and wisdom are developed. It is an amazing process to be a part of, for which I am truly blessed. These experiences allow me to gain wisdom as well. The ability to learn from them helps me be a better therapist, a better colleague and a better human.

In addition, I have amazing colleagues and mentors I am grateful for. Amid their own busy schedules, they also take time to connect and offer so much that I appreciate throughout my work week. The relationships I have with my colleagues and mentors is a reciprocity that is necessary for my own wellness. These people are my teachers, my advocates, my confidants and my comedians. They offer wisdom, feedback and support.

I am blessed I get to do this job every day. Even among the stressors and busy-ness of life, I get to work with the most amazing and courageous people. People who are not afraid to be real, honest and vulnerable.

-Jeni Gronemus, Prevea Health Behavioral Care Therapist