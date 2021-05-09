Jennifer Lee: Saluting resident physicians at Gundersen as COVID-19 heroes

It is with great pleasure that we recognize the resident physicians at Gundersen Health System for their extraordinary work during the COVID-19 crisis.

Gundersen has residents in Internal Medicine, Family Medicine, Transitional Year, Podiatry, General Surgery and Oral Surgery who have performed admirably during this crisis. The residents in these programs are highly skilled physicians who care for critically ill patients. They are involved in grueling training programs and often work 60 to 80 hours per week.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, they were mobilized to do even more. As our hospital filled to capacity, they cared for our sickest patients with severe COVID disease in the hospital and ICU. They faced long hours of intense work, including helping some patients and families navigate the final days of life as some patients succumbed to the virus. They faced death at a rate that is rarely seen in the life of a physician provider, causing anguish and burnout. But they were up to this challenge, demonstrating resilience and growing with these experiences.

Many of the residents in these programs had their training programs modified for up to six months.

They were adaptive as they performed many extra shifts on the hospital services.