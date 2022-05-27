Jennifer Livingston named community engagement director for Mayo

Jennifer Livingston has been named community engagement director for Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Wisconsin. She will succeed Teri Wildt, who retired earlier this year.
Livingston has been an active member of the La Crosse community for nearly 25 years. She joins Mayo Clinic Health System following a distinguished journalism career as the morning news anchor and special projects reporter for WKBT-TV 8 in La Crosse.
"For years, I have reported on all of the innovative, meaningful ways Mayo has made a difference in our community. I am so thrilled to now become a part of the process of bettering the lives of people in this region," says Livingston. "What an exciting time to join the Mayo team as it literally builds a better tomorrow for the wonderful people it serves."
"We are so excited that Jennifer has chosen to bring her talent and expertise to support the mission and values of Mayo Clinic Health System," says Paul Mueller, M.D., regional vice president for Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Wisconsin.
In a new interview, ousted La Crosse priest Father James Altman described increasing fractures between himself and the leader of the Diocese of La Crosse, calling a recent incident where he was not allowed to attend the ordaining of a La Crosse priest "the last straw."