It’s a good thing there are adults living in my neighborhood: Otherwise I probably wouldn’t know what day of the week it is.
It’s been darn near half a year since I last had to report at a specified place and time to qualify for a legitimate paycheck. Now there’s no denying that this high degree of temporal and topographical independence has a particular charm, especially when the spirit is unwilling or the weather foul. However, after 60 years of the Monday through Friday lockstep, living where there isn’t a whole lot to differentiate a Wednesday from a Saturday is a mite befuddling.
Hence my dependency upon the adults living around me. If, upon my arising, their homes are dark and their autos gone, I presume it is one of the five traditional weekly workdays. If folks are out mowing the lawn, trimming the bushes or otherwise in evidence, I’ll assume it’s a weekend — morning church bells proclaim it Sunday, or that somebody is dead.
A few months ago, I’d have agreed that this is a problem to be envied. Nowadays, I’m not too sure.
For one thing, retirement is the ruination of the weekend.
Let’s face it, for a good chunk of most of our working lives, Saturday gives us something to look forward to on Monday morning. But once that routine is breached, there isn’t a whole lot to thank God for on a Friday afternoon since all the following day really promises is more crowded aisles at the supermarket and a longer line at the car wash.
And when any one of the seven days is pretty much interchangeable with any other, there nothing really all that special about any of them. I mean, what’s the delight of sleeping in on a Saturday when nobody cares if it’s pushing lunchtime and you’re still stuck between the sheets on any given Tuesday. To a guy with nothing demanding to do on Wednesday, what happens to the sweet pleasures of a Sunday afternoon nap?
On the flip side, when there’s a job making serious, recognizable demands on your time and energy, “I’d love to, but I’ve been so busy at work I have to stay home to catch up on (insert hypothetical, unpleasant domestic duty here),” is an ever ready, ever credible rationale for ducking the door-to-door fundraiser for your brother-in-law’s run for county commissioner or shivering through two days of a nephew’s junior bantam hockey tournament. Once publicly retired, that excuse has all the credibility of a Trump tweet.
For that matter, turning in the office key pretty much spells the end to all excuses. How can you be too tired to cut the grass when there’s nothing on your schedule to tire you out? How can you lack time to do the dishes, weed the petunias or any of the innumerable annoying tasks life sets before us when — with no clock to punch, boss to butter up or responsibilities to shirk — you have all the time in the world?
Which really poses a problem when folks start talking about vacations.
Really, how do you get away from it all when there’s nothing to get away from?
How do you vacate what’s already pretty darn vacant?
For a guy putting in 60 hours a week, who getting a day off requires hospitalization, that might be a problem to be envied.
Trouble is, once you pull the plug on the old nine-to-five, other than having to dress yourself and pay you own bills, your level of social responsibility pretty much regresses to that of a 3-year-old — unless of course the 3-year-old is enrolled in a demanding nursery school. From the time we are small children we have places to be, responsibilities to live up to, assigned tasks to complete.
Retire and you don’t even have to get up in the morning ...
Lord, there are days I really miss the weekend.
