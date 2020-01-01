Jerome Christenson: Of serpents, Rhinos and other things

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

But wasn’t it Franklin Roosevelt, a self-admitted liberal if there ever was one, who defeated the Depression, gave us Social Security and the Veterans Administration, then led the fight to crush Fascism and followed up with the GI Bill for the soldiers, sailors and Marines who did the dirty work? And wasn’t it Harry Truman, another liberal sort, who took the initiative with the Marshall Plan to rebuild war ravaged Europe, granted independence to the Philippines, recognized the new state of Israel, oversaw the reconstruction of Japan, and held the line against Stalin in Berlin, Korea and across the globe.

Then there was Ike, the moderate Republican who ran the D-Day operation well before he rather reluctantly moved into the White House.

Good old, grandfatherly Ike, who stared down the nascent Soviet nuclear threat, constructed the interstate highway system and oversaw a domestic prosperity that’s become somewhat of a legend in modern memory.

And what about LBJ? It took a liberal to come up with Medicare, didn’t it? And a Southern liberal to preside over the demise of the Jim Crow south, then back that up with the Voting Rights Bill to make it the nation’s business to see that all Americans are able to participate equally in the nation’s business.