Cue the Klingons! Warm up the Death Star! The USSF — United States Space Force — is on the way.
So much for the U.S. Cavalry ... sorry about that, film fans.
Yup, red- (and green-) blooded Americans will soon have a new cast of real-life action heroes to cheer on — the brave men, women and ’droids of the USSF — coming soon to an interstellar outpost near you.
Yes indeedy, anyone with an itch to sign up as an Imperial Stormtrooper may well get the chance, provided Congress comes up with the scratch. It was quite the moment to see Mike Pence channeling his inner Jedi (or was it the Dark Side?) as he quoted Darth, er, President Trump: “It is not enough to merely have an American presence in space; we must have American dominance in space.”
To that end, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is rumored to have opened negotiations with Ambassador Sarek to lift tariff barriers on dilithium crystals, but press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders declined to confirm this, all the while claiming the White House press corps no more trustworthy than a cabal of Ferengi ...
You really can’t make this stuff up. ... OK, I guess you can.
But not the Space Force part. That’s as real as Mexico paying for The Wall.
“The United States Space Force will strengthen our security, it will ensure our prosperity, and it will also carry American ideals into the boundless expanse of space,” or so sayeth Mission Control Mikey.
What he didn’t mention is how it likely will unnerve our adversaries, cost a boatload of money, and convince the rest of the world that the Library of Congress is stocking way too many comic books.
Really, folks, has anyone taken a look at the Pentagon budget lately? It’s already astronomical, and that’s just what it’s gonna cost to blow up a single planet — think of the price tag when the whole bloomin’ galaxy (oh, heck, just the Alpha Quadrant) is our target range? Let’s face it, phasers and photon torpedoes don’t come cheap. And if the prez is looking to put the arm on our Federation allies, well, good luck with that. The fact is all that gold-pressed latinum is coming out of your pocket and mine.
And there are a few other problems in cementing “American dominance in space,” one of which might explain the erstwhile High Lord of the Galaxy’s playing footsie with Tsar Putin. Y’see, for the foreseeable future, the USSF’s Imperial Stormtroopers will have to hitch a ride on Vladmir’s interplanetary Uber or get a Lyft from Xi Jinping — the United States hasn’t had a manned space vehicle since the space shuttle Atlantis was retired seven years ago. So if we’re gonna get our jetpack GIs in position to do some High Frontier warfighting, we best be on good terms with the world’s only remaining vertical bus companies ... and if they choose not to “carry American ideals into the boundless expanse of space,” well, what are ya gonna do?
None of which is to say we shouldn’t be keeping a close eye on what’s going on over our heads. In the six decades since Sputnik first beep-beep-beeped its way into history, our view of those orbiting gizmos has gone from “what good is it?” to “can’t live without it!” Turn those orbiters into so much space junk and say goodbye to GPS, weather forecast data, intercontinental communications and a host of other functions that we all rely on every day.
The real danger to this vital resource isn’t from Romulans or Cardassians or any other mythical adversary, but earthbound rivalries transported above the horizon to the last bastion of peace inhabited by humanity. Maybe it isn’t so much the lack of a Space Force that poses a threat, but a lack of courage and wisdom to imagine a different future.
Where is Gene Roddenberry when we need him?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
more evidence of an administration gone crazy into an alternative reality. Trump wants to play space cowboy, maybe even put one of his towers in space. Heck we could claim the moon as our own and have a military stations there manned around the clock to look out for those space invaders that want to take over our planet. Can it get any more crazy? Let's cut social security and medicare and education that helps the average joe here, but find plenty of money to play star trek in space. Doesn't seem logical does it Mr Spock. Perhaps we could borrow more money from China for this adventure.
Seems like a logical thing to do. What if we don't do it, and China does. The cost? We could save probably trillions of dollars if we stopped policing the world. Right now, we're spending $4 million dollars an hour occupying Afghanistan, where we are hated. I've often wondered why Jerome and his fellow Democrats don't have any criticism of that.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.