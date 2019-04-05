A quiet change occurred on Saturday, March 9.
The founder (Kate Bonny) of Alter-Ations Inc. (Catsnip Clinic), the Coulee Region's only low-cost spay/neuter clinic located in Viroqua, retired.
The spay/neuter clinic she created 15 years ago through determination, long hours, frustrations and tears moved out of its previous location to a new location in Viroqua (315 E. Decker St. Suite B).
The impact this clinic, along with its volunteers and staff, has made on the region's large population of feral and stray cats has been tremendous.
There is still a ways to go in tackling this issue and plenty of hard work (now taken over by a new board and president), but thanks to the clinic and Kate’s determination, we are a step closer in our goal of helping the large population of outdoor cats in our area and to help the people who love them.
So we tip our hats to you, Kate, and say thank you, for your dedication and hard work during the past 15 years.
Jerri Pelkey, Sparta
