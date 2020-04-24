Jessie Alexander: Providing tests with compassion

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I witnessed the care nurses provide when my niece was born hip dysplasia. It’s what led me to health care. I wanted to provide comfort and compassion during trying times.

As COVID-19 spread around the world, I knew we entered one of those times. Like many in Gundersen’s Department of Nursing, I volunteered to respond to the pandemic.

I redeployed to our drive-up testing site in Onalaska. As an outpatient nurse educator, it’s my job to test patients for COVID-19 and train my colleagues to do the same amid rapidly changing procedures.

Providing care is different today. After years of comforting and caring for patients in chronic pain, I see patients now through a car window.

I wonder if they can see past the materials I wear to keep myself safe. I hope they can see that I care.

What our patients can’t see is the exceptional teams at Gundersen that came together during an extraordinary time. We’re using our diverse backgrounds and expertise to fine tune our response each day.

Before leaving the testing site for home, I change and place my work clothing in a bag in my car. At home, the clothing is washed and I shower. Only then can I hug my husband and children.