The Jewish Voice for Peace group will host a viewing of the film, "Imprisoning a Generation," at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 18 in the La Crosse Public Library Auditorium, 800 Main St.
The Jewish Voice for Peace group is an organization with national membership that has been inspired by the Jewish tradition to work for the justice, equality of all the people of Israel and Palestine.
The film will follow the stories of four young Palestinians who were detained and imprisoned under the Israeli military and political systems.
The event is aimed to build support for Rep. Betty McCollum's bill, H.R. 2407, "Promoting Human Rights for Palestinian Children Living under Israeli Military Occupation Act."
For more information on the group, visit jewishvoiceforpeace.org.
