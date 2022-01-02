Jim Naugler: When applause loses its cheer

Not all applauses are created equal. Applause can be sarcastic, embarrassing and even painful.

A painful day on the campaign trail. The senator ends his speech with a surefire applause line. Silence. He shifts to surefire applause lines. Dead silence. Desperate, he shifts to a surefire solution — his silence.

Packed restaurant. Loud crash of broken class. The diners applaud. The restaurant manager walks up to the stricken waiter sweeping up the debris: “What happened?”

The waiter croons, “Looking for applause in all the wrong places.”

The comedian is bombing badly. Rushing to the rescue, the MC leaps onto the stage and shouts to the crowd, “Raise your hands and give up for Carnac the Comedian.”

The crowd raises their hands and yells, “Don’t shoot.”

Two first timers at a symphony are the only ones clapping because they mistake the end of a movement for the end of the concerto. At least at a rock concert, you know the song ends when all you can hear are your ears ringing.

Everyone on the tour bus wait impatiently for a woman to finish her interminable dickering on a future garage sale trinket. When she finally steps on the bus, applause breaks out.

