Jim Witter to present music of John Lennon, Paul McCartney at Viterbo

Jim Witter and his band will return to Viterbo University for the 11th time when they present “The Long and Winding Road: The Songs and Stories Behind the Music of John Lennon and Paul McCartney” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, in the Fine Arts Center Main Theatre.

No wigs. No costumes. Just the incredible, timeless, classic songs that took four young lads from Liverpool and placed them in the history books as the greatest pop/rock band of all time. Witter and his band will faithfully re-create some of the Beatles’ greatest hits including, Hard Day’s Night, Nowhere Man, Help, Hey Jude, Let it Be, and many others.

During this multimedia magical mystery tour, audience members will learn some interesting facts about how these songs came to be, and what inspired Lennon and McCartney to write them.

Witter has been entertaining crowds for over 30 years. His versatility has allowed him the opportunity to reach out and share his music and his infectious personality with audiences of all ages across the world.

A Viterbo audience favorite for more than a decade, some of Jim Witter’s previous performances were The Best of Jim Witter: A Musical Journey through the 60s, 70s, and 80s, Piano Men and Piano Men II, Feelin’ Groovy—A Musical Journey through the 60s featuring the Music of Simon and Garfunkel, Jim Witter’s Coffee House, and Jim Witter’s Christmas Memories.

This concert is part of Viterbo’s Presenting Series. It is sponsored by Gundersen Health System and in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts. WXOW 19 is the media sponsor.

Tickets are $39 for main floor, $35 for lower balcony, and $29 for upper balcony seating. For more information or to order tickets, contact the Viterbo box office at 608-796-3100 or visit www.viterbo.edu/tickets

