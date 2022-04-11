Jim Wood: Leadership and collaboration are the key to stronger, better Wisconsin

For more than 40 years, Competitive Wisconsin, Inc. (CWI), a non-partisan collaborative organization, has been dedicated to identifying and helping public and private sector leaders address the major challenges affecting the quality of life and opportunity in Wisconsin.

In that capacity, CWI has worked with local and state leaders on economic, educational, developmental, rural, employment and demographic challenges. CWI is now working with leaders across the state to address a major challenge that touches all of these areas and that requires an even more robust collaboration between the public and private sectors.

The challenge is easy to describe. Wisconsin lacks the workforce and population we need to support and grow our economy, pay for essential public services and secure our future. On nearly any given day in Wisconsin, for example, more than 100,000 jobs openings are going unfilled. And, because the shortages are systemic (e.g., declining birth rates, aging workforce and low to negative in-migration) they can only be addressed in the foreseeable future by keeping the workers we already have and aggressively recruiting significantly more people to live and work in Wisconsin.

Other states face similar challenges, and recruitment and retention of workers has become considerably more competitive. More specifically, the employment marketplace is now a “seller’s” market in which younger workers want good jobs in vibrant communities, and employers and community leaders know they cannot recruit the workers they need unless they are competitive when it comes to broadband, housing, early childhood care and education, health care, transportation, quality of life and opportunity, energy, and rural revitalization.

The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated these challenges, intensified the competition and left Wisconsin communities struggling to keep up with the competition. Then, in April 2021, local governments in Wisconsin learned that they would be receiving more than $3.2 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which meant that there would be an opportunity for Wisconsin communities and regions to invest the ARPA funds in strategic improvements that could leverage their existing resources and make Wisconsin more competitive in the pursuit for talent.

Seizing this opportunity will require research, innovation, hard work, enhanced public awareness and, most importantly, leadership and collaboration, a process in which CWI is persuaded the parties must not only cooperate with each other, but must also be in agreement regarding the challenges and opportunities being addressed; have identified mutual goals and priorities; and while understanding the need to address each others concerns when possible, see achieving the goals identified as of paramount importance.

CWI feels strongly that the private sector must engage effectively with this opportunity. We, like local elected officials and other community leaders, understand that vibrant communities are essential to our efforts to recruit and retain workers and grow our local economies. We have identified three specific areas in which we believe we can be helpful, including: 1) enhancing decision-maker awareness of research and resources relevant to their needs and options; 2) showcasing proven managerial analytical approaches for determining and assessing options; and 3) sharing resources and skill sets with local and regional decision-makers as they plan, act and manage their ARPA investments.

CWI is currently working with leaders from the 7 Rivers Alliance, the Wisconsin Counties Association, the University of Wisconsin La Crosse, Western Technical College, American Family Insurance, Gundersen Health System, Dairyland Power and others on an in-person and virtual action accelerator dedicated to determining and assessing early care and education options related to early care and education. CWI is also now developing an action accelerator focused on workforce transportation with leaders from and in the Madison Region Economic Partnership and will be developing collaborations on broadband, housing, health care, energy, community quality of life and opportunity, and rural resurgence in other locations around the state in the weeks ahead.

Jim Wood is Chair of Wood Communications Group (WCG), a strategic communications company specializing in organizing and facilitating public-private collaborations, strategic planning, issue management, leadership training and community relations.

