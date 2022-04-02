Jimmy Peterson coming to area for a ‘Driftless Double Play’

Jimmy Peterson is channeling the late, great Chicago Cubs icon Ernie Banks this spring when he returns to perform in the Coulee Region: “Let’s play two!”

Based in the Twin Cities (where he was a member of Bellwether), the former veteran of the La Crosse music scene now performs as Jpeterson. Peterson has a “Driftless Double Play” planned for April 8-10, performing at 6 p.m. April 8 at the Charmant Hotel in downtown La Crosse and hitting the Trempealeau Hotel for a Saturday evening show April 9 that starts at 7 p.m. and a Sunday matinee, from 2 to 5 p.m. April 10.

Peterson will be joined by Casey Gooby on guitar and former Bellwether drummer Mick Wirtz on percussion.

Fans who come out for the shows will be treated to a free Driftless Double Play download card with two fresh and exclusive Jpeterson songs: “Better Days” and “Wish You Well.”

Wirtz and Gooby went to bat with Peterson in recording “Better Days” and “Wish You Well” with renowned sound engineer Whisperin’ Tom Herbers, who has had a hand in recordings by a long list of musical luminaries, including Charlie Parr, The Cactus Blossoms, Trampled by Turtles, The Jayhawks, Soul Asylum, Low, The Honeydogs, Martin Zellar, The Gear Daddies, Bash and Pop, Chris Mars, Slim Dunlop and The Church.

In “Better Days,” Peterson sings “I’ve had enough, I’m going back to the Driftless,” and after a long pandemic layoff during which he’s been busy writing and recording, he’s more than ready to return to his old stomping grounds to share those tunes as well as some old favorites.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0