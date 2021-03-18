Joan and Kurt Peterson: Birds of a feather protect land together in rural La Farge

LA FARGE – Joan and Kurt Peterson were both drawn to Wisconsin’s driftless area as an ideal place to immerse themselves in nature during their retirement years.

When they found a 40-acre parcel of beautifully forested property just outside of La Farge in 2011, it didn’t take long for them to know it was the right place to call home. Kurt, who grew up fishing in Wisconsin, knew right away, and Joan was easily convinced when she learned about the nearby Kickapoo Valley Reserve. Now, 10 years later, they have permanently protected their 40-acre parcel of heaven with the help of their local land trust, Mississippi Valley Conservancy.

Their property is home to diverse native habitats, including limestone bluffs, mixed forest, and a sedge meadow with a creek running through it. A handful of exposed dry cliffs are also on the land, providing crevices and fissures in which wildlife find shelter. Kurt and Joan are actively managing their forest to help keep a diversity of native trees for their beloved birds. It’s no wonder the birds love this land so much, especially because four native species of oaks are found here. Oaks are an important component of forests in the driftless area and provide food and habitat for over 500 species of insects, thereby providing an important source of food for early migrants and breeding birds.