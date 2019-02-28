Singer and activist Joan Baez has been a strong supporter of the civil rights and anti-war movements since the 1960s. Born into a Quaker household in New York, she is of Mexican and Scottish descent. Her soprano voice and guitar skills made her a successful musician and she has been an adamant peace and civil rights activist whose music reflects her political beliefs. In 1963, she sang “We Shall Overcome” on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial during Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s March on Washington. In 1964, she co-founded the Institute for the Study of Nonviolence, and in 1969 she helped establish Amnesty International on the West Coast. Displaying her longtime theme of global peace, Baez recorded an album in Spanish for the people of Chile to protest the government of Pinochet. In 1985, she played a significant role in the Live Aid concert, opening the U.S. segment of the show in Philadelphia. She has recorded more than 30 albums, and her latest album in 2018, entitled "Whistle Down the Wind," includes the peace songs “The President Sang Amazing Grace,” a song referring to President Obama singing this spiritual at the memorial service for the shooting victims of Charleston Church, and the song “I Wish the Wars Were All Over.”
Provided by AAUW La Crosse.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.