Job training focus of Jackson Correctional Institution program

Department of Workforce Development Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek and Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld recently joined Department of Corrections Secretary Kevin Carr to celebrate Manufacturing Month and a new job-training program at the Jackson Correctional Institution in Black River Falls.

The department secretaries participated in a Computer Numerical Control certificate of completion ceremony for the first group of people in DOC’s care to train in the institution’s new CNC Mobile Lab, and then took a tour of the lab where a second group is currently learning.

CNC is a computerized manufacturing process that takes digitized data to control, automate, and monitor movement of a machine to route, weld, grind, laser, stamp, or control a robot to produce machined parts. DOC partnered with Western Technical College, which creates the curriculum and provides an instructor to conduct the training.

“As soon as we walk through the doors to the mobile lab, it’s like we’re not even in prison anymore,” said a student who was part of the first graduating cohort at JCI. “We’re focused, talking to each other about our work and learning.”

“I went to college before my incarceration and passed some classes and failed some. I never graduated and didn’t think college was for me,” said another student, who received his program completion certificate. “The CNC program got me back into thinking about getting a job, and it gives me an opportunity to go out and have an income to support my family when I release.”

Jackson Correctional Institution is a medium-security facility entrusted with the custody and supervision of adult males. It has a population of around 950, and 45% of the men there have a year or less remaining in the confinement portion of their sentence.

“What an incredible collaboration between DOC, DWD and Western Technical College,” Carr said. “Wisconsin employers are looking for skilled workers and, through this partnership, we’re providing people in our care at Jackson Correctional Institution knowledge and tools that can help them successfully transition back into their communities. It’s great to see the men here are taking advantage of that opportunity.”

“Education remains a powerful tool that uplifts individuals into high-demand and high-paying jobs,” said Kat Linaker, vice president of academics at Western Technical College. “This partnership is providing first-class advanced manufacturing education to individuals at Jackson Correctional Institution, providing them an opportunity to contribute to their communities upon release. With our continued labor shortage in the region, this is an investment in the future.”

The CNC Mobile Lab is a self-contained training lab designed to deliver an advanced manufacturing training curriculum. As a climate-controlled unit, it is equipped with wireless technology and provides a space where instructors can teach and train advanced manufacturing skills. Persons in DOC’s care will train and receive a CNC Operator Certificate and CNC Set up Certificate, earning a total of 13 credits, from Western Technical College.

“Certificate programs, such as this one from Western Technical College, help individuals returning from DOC’s care obtain employment, gain access to housing and medical care, and start building financial capability,” Blumenfeld said. “Being able to support themselves upon release with steady employment in a high-demand and well-paying field is an essential step on the path to achieving financial security for themselves and their families.”

A new correctional job lab will also be opening at Jackson Correctional Institution later this fall and will provide the persons in DOC’s care with the ability to search for jobs throughout Wisconsin in advanced manufacturing, before they return to their homes and community.

“Many individuals leaving DOC care face a lot of barriers to seeking full-time employment,” Pechacek said. “And we know that one of the best ways to positively change someone’s life is to have a stable, well-paying job that supports them in their transition back to the community.”

The goal of DOC’s Reentry Unit is crime reduction, fewer victims, reduced state and local criminal justice costs, and most importantly, safer families and communities. He said 95% of those incarcerated at the Jackson County facility will return to their communities.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.