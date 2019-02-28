Jody Williams and the International Campaign to Ban Landmines received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1997 for their work to ban anti-personnel landmines. The ICBL was founded in 1992 by six nongovernmental organizations and Williams has overseen its growth to 1,300 organizations in more than 95 countries. She has a master’s degree in international relations from Johns Hopkins and she has served as a technical adviser to the UN’s Study of the Impact of Armed Conflicts on Children. Her defense of human rights, her focus on the personal right to safety and security, as opposed to national security, and her attention to the consequences of war have won her wide acclaim. She has written and spoken extensively on the dangers of landmines. After working with numerous governments, UN bodies and the International Committee of the Red Cross, the ICBL met its goal in 1997 of achieving an international treaty banning anti-personnel landmines.
Provided by AAUW La Crosse.
